It’s official: DuPage voters to decide on tax hike for forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, which includes St. James Farm near Wheaton, will ask voters to approve a proposed property tax increase. Daily Herald file photo

DuPage County forest preserve commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to place a question on November ballots that will ask voters to approve a property tax increase.

If it passes, the owner of a home valued at $308,500 would pay roughly $36 more a year in property taxes to the district. The increase would raise more than $17 million in additional annual revenue, provide “long-term financial stability” and allow the district to purchase more land, officials say.

For over a decade, the district has been subsidizing its operating budget with environmental funds. However, those funds should be reserved for maintenance of shuttered landfills and to mitigate any associated risks, officials said last week.

Meanwhile, the district has completed 10 projects as part of its master plan, with another 15 underway.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to see it through to full completion, purchase more than 250 acres of additional open space and continue this agency's commitment to excellence as we strive to support clean air, clean water and quality of life in DuPage County,” Forest Preserve President Daniel Hebreard said before the board agreed to put the request to voters.