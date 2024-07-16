advertisement
13-year-old pinned under car after crashing motorcycle in Hanover Park

Posted July 16, 2024 11:01 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 13-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding illegally near the intersection of Olde Salem Road and Taft Circle collided with a car.

Hanover Park police said two boys were riding “minibike-type motorcycles” on Olde Salem Road when the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

Only one boy was struck, but he became pinned under the vehicle, police said. Firefighters were able to use airbags to lift the vehicle off the boy, who was wearing a helmet.

The boy was transported to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

The boys were cited for illegally operating the minibikes on the street. The driver of the car also was cited, but for a registration issue, police said.

