News

200,000 without power after severe storms spawn multiple tornadoes Monday night

Posted July 16, 2024 7:14 am
Jake Griffin
 

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power after severe storms rolled through the Chicago area late Monday, spawning multiple tornadoes, uprooting trees, downing power lines and killing at least one person in Indiana.

Radar-confirmed tornadoes near Sugar Grove, Oswego and Warrenville were reported by the agency Monday night. The twisters were reported in those areas around 9 p.m.

Thirteen tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Chicago Monday night.

Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were recorded at O’Hare International Airport and 55 mph at Midway International Airport, according National Weather Service meteorologists.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service will begin determining how many tornadoes touched down during outbreak that began in some far western suburbs just after 7:30 p.m. and lasted until about 11 p.m.

It could take several days for the teams to make those determinations, officials said.

ComEd is reporting more than 200,000 customers are without power.

Authorities in Northwest Indiana reported a 44-year-old woman died after a large tree landed on her house. No other storm-related injuries were immediately reported.

Interstate 55 near Channahon is closed due to downed power lines and expected to remain closed for several hours.

North Avenue in Bartlett between Western and Oak avenues is also closed due to downed power lines as well.

More storms are possible later today in the southern suburbs, but not expected to be severe.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s today and remain humid. But Wednesday, highs will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s with less humidity into the weekend.

