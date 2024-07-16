‘A great successor’: New Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi greets delegates at RNC

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Outgoing Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy, left, chats with Chair-Elect Kathy Salvi during the local party's daily Republican National Convention breakfast meeting Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE — Incoming Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi on Tuesday greeted delegates for the first time since her election to the leadership post last Friday.

The Mundelein attorney and former U.S. Senate candidate didn’t take questions from reporters roving the room of the local delegation’s hotel near the Milwaukee airport, but she is scheduled to speak at delegates’ daily convention breakfast Wednesday.

Salvi is expected to preach a message of unity for a state party that no longer has a statewide officeholder and is in the super minority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

“I look forward to working with her to flip Illinois red,” U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of downstate Oakland, said during remarks at Tuesday morning’s breakfast.

Mingling with delegates in the back of the room, Salvi replied, “We’re going to be bookends Mary.”

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Incoming Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi, right, greets Trump delegates and guests, including Barrington Township GOP Committeeman Peter Kopsaftis.

Salvi officially takes the reins on Friday from outgoing Chair Don Tracy, who is stepping down after 3⅟₂ years in the role. He has cited “intraparty power struggles, and local intraparty animosities” for the resignation.

“I’m all on board for Kathy. I think she’s going to be a great successor. I think she’s going to build on what I did,” Tracy told the Daily Herald.

Illinois GOP delegates were still buzzing Tuesday morning from former President Donald Trump’s surprise prime-time appearance at the convention Monday night.

But what about the Republicans not in the room — particularly suburban moderates who didn’t make the trip up north this week? Are all Illinois Republicans unified behind Trump?

“Well, I don’t know,” said Tracy, a Springfield attorney. “But I have been all about unity from day one. I preach unity. I demonstrated unity. We have some work to do on unity. I think all parties do. But I think if anybody can unite all the Republicans right now, it would be Trump, at this point.”

Top Illinois GOP brass in town for the RNC this week include Miller — who is chair of the state delegation — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of downstate Murphysboro, and former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey of Xenia. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Dunlap — the only other GOP congressman from Illinois — is expected to join the delegation by the end of the week.

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie of Savanna is scheduled to address delegates Wednesday.