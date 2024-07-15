Rebuilt bridges, improved intersections among this year’s projects in DuPage County

DuPage County has kicked off projects totaling more than $36 million to ease traffic congestion, improve safety and resurface more than 57 lane miles of county roads.

The county’s 2024 road construction plan includes major projects such as the reconstruction of the Geneva Road bridge over the west branch of the DuPage River, the widening of Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago west of Route 38, reconstruction of the Warrenville Road bridge over the East Branch of the DuPage River, and York Road reconstruction from Devon Avenue to Irving Park Road.

“Our goal for the annual transportation construction program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner,” DuPage County Board member Mary FitzGerald Ozog, who heads the board’s transportation committee, said in a news release. “Our larger projects aim to reduce the congestion, ensure the state of good repair of our capital facilities and improve the overall mobility for residents, workers and visitors in DuPage County.”

The 2024 construction program, which is covered through county and federal funds, is part of the county’s five-year transportation improvement program, which runs through 2028. The five-year plan earmarks more than $327 million in federal and county funds for various road safety and congestion projects.

Roughly $50 million is identified in the long-term plan to extend the life of existing pavement, and another $32 million is set aside for bridge repair. The plan also includes a new highway maintenance facility and funding for new or improved bike paths and drainage projects to help alleviate flooding concerns.

Other major construction projects this year include the completion of intersection improvements at 87th Street and Woodward Avenue, roadway and intersection improvements on Naperville Road between Ridgeland Avenue and Interstate 88, and intersection improvements on Lemont Road from 83rd to 87th streets.

Intersection improvements at 87th Street and Woodward Avenue are expected to be done later this year. Other major road projects are expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.

Roadways scheduled for resurfacing include Finley Road from Butterfield Road to Ogden Avenue, Meyers Road from Roosevelt to Butterfield roads, Warrenville Road from Route 53 to Finley Road, Winfield Road from Warrenville to Diehl roads, Medinah Road from Irving Park to Army Trail roads, Villa Avenue south of Lake Street to North Avenue, Swift Road from Collins Avenue to St. Charles Road, and St. Charles Road from Riford Road to Route 53. All resurfacing work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

More information about the 2024 road projects or the county’s five-year plan is available at dupagecounty.gov.