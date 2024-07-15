Suburban Democrats agree: End angry rhetoric in politics

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said she agrees with calls by President Joe Biden as well as some Republican leaders to ditch the angry rhetoric in politics.

Many Chicago-area Democratic leaders support the call from President Joe Biden and others to cool down and ditch the angry rhetoric that taints American politics.

“The constant attention given to strife and not to peaceful successes has led us to this point and continues to damage the common good,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a gun control advocate who gained national attention by leading — and mourning with — her community during a deadly mass shooting two years ago.

People who are active in politics need to refocus on what inspired them to get involved, Rotering added.

“When you ask people why they first engage in politics, it’s generally because they want to improve society, the world, the common good,” said Rotering, who'll be a delegate for the suburban 10th Congressional District during next month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. “It’s time to get back to how we can positively impact people’s lives, not tear each other down.”

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, who'll be a Democratic delegate for the largely suburban 5th District, agreed that a return to civility in public discourse long has been needed.

“And it has to start at the top with our national, state and city political leaders on both sides of the aisle,” Feigenholtz said. “Our country and democracy are on a precipice and in desperate need of correction.”

Lake County Board member Carissa Casbon, a Gurnee-area Democrat, said running a positive campaign that’s free of name-calling and negative messaging has been a priority. She believes people deserve better from their elected officials.

“Political operatives claim that negative messaging works. My response to that is always, ‘At what cost?’” Casbon said.

“Winning an election solely by damaging the reputation of one's opponent has chipped away at our country's faith in government,” Casbon said. “Now more than ever, leaders need to build trust through responsiveness and offering a positive vision for the future focused on meeting the community's needs.”