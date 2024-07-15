‘We can’t stay divided’: Rally shooting on minds of RNC delegates

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Delegate Rick Lawrence during Monday’s Illinois RNC delegation breakfast meeting at the Comfort Suites at the Milwaukee Airport on Monday, July 15, 2024.

MILWAUKEE — The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump could mark a sea change in America’s bitter political divide, several suburban delegates to the Republican National Convention said Monday.

“I think it’s going to awaken some people to the point where we have to come together,” said Chuck Cerniglia of Schaumburg, an alternate at-large delegate.

“We can’t stay divided as we are. Hopefully it will lower the rhetoric. I liked (President Joe) Biden coming out and saying, ‘We’ve got to lower the temperature,’” in an address to the nation Sunday.

Also, “both sides need to get talking more on the issues,” RNC delegate Joe Folisi of Schaumburg said, faulting Democrats for demonizing Trump. ”(They say) he’s going to be a dictator. That’s all they can talk about. They can’t talk about how great gas prices are because they’re not.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Aaron Del Mar, left, speaks with other delegates during Monday’s Illinois RNC delegation breakfast meeting. Alternate delegate Larisa Calvanese of Downers Grove is seated.

Illinois’ delegation started the first day of the convention with a breakfast meeting.

Trump’s close call “got people riled up,” former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said.

“So I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement at the convention.”

Delegate Richard Lawrence, a former Aurora alderman, said the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally will probably inject “a lot more emotion into the convention,” for the former president, his family and attendees.

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday.

“I hope he sticks to policy and has a real positive message for the country,” Lawrence said.

“I think he’s going to unify the country with his speech,” delegate Kathy Abbate of Darien added. “Not just Republicans, but the country.”

Asked about safety at the convention, “I trust them,” alternate delegate Larisa Calvanese of Downers Grove said of the security detail. “Of course, it’s also on me to be vigilant and look around and pay attention.”

Bailey added, “we feel safe and precautions are being taken. We live in a great country and that’s one thing that we’re blessed by — whenever changes or adjustments need to take place, they take place rapidly.”

Lawrence noted, “you can go to Chicago and be in trouble. Here, I’ve never seen so much security.

“It’s probably the most secure place in the country right now.”