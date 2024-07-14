Algonquin teen pleads guilty in crash that injured five

An Algonquin teen has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a January 2023 crash near Huntley that injured him and his four passengers. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

An Algonquin teen who authorities say was under the influence of marijuana when the car he was driving crashed near Huntley last year — sending him and four other teens to the hospital — was sentenced to two years of probation as part of a plea deal Friday.

Dylan J. O’Boyle, 18, admitted to aggravated driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash with bodily injury, according to records filed in McHenry County court.

He also was ordered to pay fines of almost $3,000, along with $10,000 in restitution to the mother of one of the victims. He also must complete 480 hours of public service, according to the judgment order.

While on felony probation, O’Boyle cannot consume alcohol or nonprescription drugs, including marijuana. He must submit to random drug and alcohol screenings and attend a victim impact panel, according to the sentencing order.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, according to the judgment order.

The crash occurred the night of Jan. 21, 2023, just east of Route 47 on Conley Road in Grafton Township, according to a criminal complaint.

O’Boyle initially was accused of having marijuana in his system within two hours of driving, possessing numerous small bottles of alcohol and marijuana, driving too fast for conditions, passing in a no-passing zone and having too many people younger than age 20 in his car in violation of the state’s graduated driver’s license rules, according to the complaint.

A jury trial had been set for Aug. 19.

The complaint filed in court alleged that he was driving an Infiniti G37 west on Conley Road about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 21, when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed. The car left the road, rolled over, crashed through a fence and ended up in a field, authorities said.

Four passengers in the vehicle — a 17-year-old Algonquin girl, a 16-year-old boy from the Dundee area, a 16-year-old boy from Carpentersville, and an 18-year-old woman from Carpentersville, were treated at hospitals after the crash.

When reached by phone, O’Boyle’s attorney declined to comment.