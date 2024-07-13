Reese has been a good find for the Sky

The Chicago Sky got a steal in Angel Reese.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) shoots past the out stretch arm of Atlanta Dream's Tina Charles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. The Sky won 78-69. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Drafted No. 7, the Sky’s second pick in the first round behind No. 3 Kamilla Cardoso, Reese has a streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles going. She’s a leading early candidate for WNBA Rookie of the Year alongside top draft pick Caitlin Clark.

Reese is a big reason the WNBA is enjoying record crowds. Yes, Clark probably is a bigger reason, but Reese is a strong No. 2, considering her streak and willingness to attract and embrace the limelight.

The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds a game. Not bad for a rookie.

She and Chennedy Carter are doing all they can to lift the Sky into the WNBA playoffs. Coming off the long college season, Reese has to be ready for the monthlong break the league is taking during the Olympics.

Some view her as a villain, but as basketball villains go, she’s no Dennis Rodman or Bill Laimbeer.

Reese has embraced Chicago, and she’s been a good citizen since her arrival. She’s come a long way since November’s mystery absence from the LSU lineup.

Here’s hoping she enjoys a long, happy career in Chicago filled with multiple championships.

· Reminder No. 1: The Bears open training camp in a week, July 19.

· It will be a victory for the Bears and coach Matt Eberflus if none of his assistant coaches are fired during the season for, um, off-field issues. Or whatever it was called when they fired two assistants during the 2023 season.

· I’m still salty about general manager Larry Himes’ decision to let Greg Maddux leave the Cubs through free agency after a Cy Young Award-winning 1992 season. In 11 years in Atlanta, Maddux won a World Series and three more Cy Young Awards. Randy Myers, Dave Smith, Greg Hibbard and Jose Guzman combined weren’t good enough to make up for the loss of the future hall of famer.

· Why does it feel like the Bulls are preparing to inflict more pain on us this season?

· Maybe in a few years we’ll consider ourselves lucky we can listen to White Sox TV play-by-play man John Schiffren. After all, it took a while to feel comfortable with Pat Hughes, and now the Cubs’ radio voice is a hall of famer. We should give Schiffren time to grow into the role, the kind of time Chris Vosters and Dan Kelly didn’t get with the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Schiffren can help himself by keeping that chip off his shoulder.

· Reminder No. 2: Multiple studies show that communities gain little or no financial benefit from building stadiums for professional sports teams. Just sayin’.

· Is it just me or are does it seem like the Cubs have finally run out of bizarre ways to lose?

· How is it that the only PGA golf tournament in the state these days is the John Deere Classic, out near the Quad Cities? The suburbs used to have a major when the Western Open was a regular stop here. Now we wait for the occasional U.S. Open or Ryder Cup at Medinah.

· Reminder No. 3: High school football practice opens Aug. 12, just over four weeks away. And you thought summer just started, didn’t you?

· The oddsmakers at BetOnline.com have Columbus Crew coach Wilifried Nancy (7-1) and Rockford-born LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo (8-1) as the leading candidates to replace U.S. men’s national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter, as of Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch, a Racine native and former Chicago Fire midfielder who just coached Canada into the Copa America semifinals, faces 16-1 odds. Jurgen Klopp, probably the best coach available, is at 25-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are each 66-1 but seem like much longer shots. Berhalter was fired Wednesday after failing to advance from group play in Copa America.

Daily Herald Sports Editor Orrin Schwarz can be reached at oschwarz@dailyherald.com.