‘This is unacceptable’: Suburban RNC delegates react to shooting at Trump rally

Aaron Del Mar, a Palatine Republican, said “we are not a country that is going to be bullied or intimidated politically or physically” in reaction to Saturday’s shooting at Donald Trump’s rally at which the former president was injured.

Hours before arriving as an Illinois delegate to the Republican National Convention, Aaron Del Mar processed a spectrum of emotions seeing the images of former President Donald Trump on a campaign stage in Pennsylvania.

Beyond the initial fear and concern, Del Mar recognized courage in the law enforcement swarming Trump moments after gunshots rang out at a rally northeast of Pittsburgh. Then came anger.

“If anything else, I am more invigorated and energized to be at the convention, to nominate President Trump and to make our voices heard,” said Del Mar, a Palatine Republican who ran as lieutenant governor in 2022. “We are not a country that is going to be bullied or intimidated politically or physically. That’s just not how we as Americans operate.”

Suburban political figures on both sides of the aisle reacted to Saturday’s rally shooting — being investigated as an assassination attempt — with universal condemnation of political violence.

“The Republicans of Illinois are united and stand with President Trump,” Kathy Salvi, the chairwoman-elect of the Illinois Republican Party, said in a statement. “We express our full support for President Trump and his family. We appreciate the prompt response by law enforcement and the Secret Service.”

“Violence is never the answer in our democracy,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement posted on X.

“I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump’s recovery,” Pritzker continued. “Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response.”

Andro Lerario, chair of the Kane County Republican Party. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Kane County Republicans had been gathered at a Campton Township farm to support Lance Bell in his bid for county board chairman.

“Everybody I’m around is a bit shaken up,” said Andro Lerario, chairman of the county GOP.

“People are shaken up and a little bit freaked out about it,” he added. “The rhetoric has got to stop … We’ve all got to learn that at the end of the day, we’re all Americans.”

He said people were praying for Trump, President Joe Biden and Saturday’s shooting victims.

The U.S. Secret Service said one spectator was killed.

“Political violence is never acceptable. I’m keeping the former president, the bystander who was tragically killed, and all who were injured or whose safety was threatened in my thoughts,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement, echoing other Illinois lawmakers.

DuPage County GOP Chairman Jim Zay

DuPage County GOP Chairman Jim Zay lamented what he called a “sad state of affairs.”

“It seems like lately if you have a different opinion than someone, you’re the enemy,” said Zay, a county board member. “It’s not agree to disagree anymore. It’s more a fight than it’s ever been.”

Joseph Folisi, another RNC delegate and Trump supporter, said “some people need to ratchet down the rhetoric.”

“I was shocked,” said Folisi, a Schaumburg Township Republican committeeman. “You have to wonder what this country is coming to, really.”

Del Mar said he’s not worried for his safety at the convention.

“We are going to be moving full steam ahead,” Del Mar said. “I'm sure there’s going to be augmentations of security … but more now than ever do we need to stand up as Americans, regardless of political background, and say that this is unacceptable, this isn’t right and we’re not going to stand for it.”

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.