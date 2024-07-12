‘Better than I thought’: Elgin Mall tenants move to new location in East Dundee

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The new Elgin Mall of East Dundee will open later this month at 539 Dundee Ave. Many of the tenants at the former Elgin Mall on McLean Boulevard are moving to the new mall.

Two years ago, the fate of Elgin Mall vendors was uncertain at best.

It was late July of 2022 when the more than 80 mall vendors learned the building owner planned to close the mall, and they would have to find a new home.

On Thursday, a soft opening is expected for the new Elgin Mall of East Dundee. A grand opening celebration is planned for sometime in August.

“It turned out better than I thought,” said Rosa Leal, one of the leaders of the new mall management group.

After years on McLean Boulevard in Elgin, the Elgin Mall closed to shoppers on July 7. Vendors were out of the mall by Wednesday and have been busy setting up shop in what was once a grocery store in a strip mall at the northwest corner of routes 72 and 25 in East Dundee.

Elgin Mall of East Dundee The new mall is located at 539 Dundee Ave. in East Dundee and will be open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. A grand opening is planned for sometime in August. Mall officials said they may eventually add another day to their weekly schedule.

Though only a few days separate the final move-out day and a targeted soft opening, plans for the East Dundee location have been in the works for more than a year and involved overcoming a few hurdles, including a veto from East Dundee Village President Jeff Lynam.

“Do I hope they do well? Absolutely,” Lynam said. “I wish them well, but I don’t believe it’s the right thing for the village.”

Lynam said he was “cautiously optimistic” but reiterated concerns about parking and suggested the village should have held out for a grocery store.

A popular weekend destination, the Elgin Mall attracts shoppers from the Chicago region looking for traditional Mexican clothes, religious items, jewelry, boots, electronics, furniture and other products. Mall representatives are confident their loyal customer base will follow them to East Dundee.

“I’m just really thrilled that this organization and group of people that have a 22-year history and a following of customers chose East Dundee to be their home hopefully for the next 22 years and beyond,” East Dundee Trustee Kathleen Mahony said.

The mall includes about 90% of the same vendors as the Elgin location and several new ones, Leal said. The new location also features a food court with a mix of Elgin Mall favorites like Juanita’s Restaurant and newcomers like No Manches and La Michoacana.

The new mall also offers a finished look with walls instead of cloth partitions separating each shop. Many of the vendors also have larger storefronts in the new location, allowing them to expand.

For example, Nico Oropeza expanded his business — Salon Nico’s — from four salon chairs to six.

“It turned out very good. I’m happy,” Oropeza said, adding clients have already booked appointments at his new location.

Arline Valencia was busy painting a display at Tu Diva Fashions, a family-owned business, as she recalled the first time she helped her mother move into the Elgin Mall.

“It’s bittersweet, but we’re excited,” said Valencia, who has worked at the store since it opened 13 years ago. “I think once customers see the space, they’ll be excited, and they’re going to love it just as much as we do.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Daisy De La Paz unpacks shirts on Thursday at La Moda Western Wear at the Elgin Mall of East Dundee. The store’s owners, Rosa and Ezequiel Leal, are part of the new mall management group.

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com Arline Valencia paints a display at Tu Diva Fashions at the Elgin Mall of East Dundee.