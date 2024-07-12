Meet the suburban delegates to the Republican National Convention

Oswego resident James Marter, right, shakes a hand during the recent Independence Day parade in Sheridan. Marter, who is the Republican nominee for Illinois' 14th Congressional District, also is a delegate for Donald Trump at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Courtesy of Marter for Congress committee

Donald Trump may be the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, but it’s still up to the delegates attending the party's national convention in Milwaukee this week to make it official.

More than 2,400 GOP delegates are expected to attend the convention, including dozens from Illinois. They’re a diverse bunch: political operatives; restaurateurs; attorneys; local elected officials; congressional candidates.

Although their resumes are different, the delegates have one thing in common: A desire to see a Republican return to the Oval Office.

Here’s a look at some of the delegates from the North, West and Northwest suburbs.

Scott Kaspar

Age: 48

Hometown: Orland Park

Profession: Lawyer

Political experience: Former candidate for U.S. Congress; former member of Orland Park's police pension fund and ethics committees; former candidate for Orland Township supervisor

Delegate for: 6th Congressional District

On the issues: While campaigning for Congress in 2022, called for the elimination of voting early and by mail; also said health care laws should be decided by the states.

Trivia: Co-owner of the Illinois Review, a pro-Trump news and opinion website; also when running for the GOP nomination in the 6th District in 2022, frequently dropped by Mar-a-Lago Club and other Trump properties and secured endorsements from Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Bernard Kerik — but not Trump.

Kathleen Abbate

Age: 67

Hometown: Darien

Profession: Retired banker

Political experience: Precinct committeeman, former Downers Grove Township trustee

Delegate for: 6th Congressional District

Top issues: National security, economy and foreign policy

Historical quotable: In 2013, she defended the services offered by townships. “Township governments are stronger fiscal stewards than your larger county or state government.”

Peter Kopsaftis

Age: 76

Hometown: South Barrington

Profession: Business owner

Political experience: Chair of Barrington Township Republican Organization; former Barrington Township Republican committeeman; former GOP candidate for 8th Congressional District seat; former Republican candidate for Cook County treasurer.

Delegate for: 8th Congressional District

On the issues: During 2022 congressional campaign, acknowledged humanity has had an effect on the climate and supported selling arms to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Trivia: After losing 2022 primary bid for Congress, was the GOP candidate for county treasurer in that year's general election.

Historical quotable: “There is a great divide in our country that will be very difficult to mend.”

Joseph Folisi

Age: 75

Hometown: Schaumburg

Profession: Retired CPA

Political experience: Schaumburg Township Republican committeeman, former Schaumburg Township trustee

Delegate for: 8th Congressional District

Top issues: Immigration, the economy, crime

Historical quotable: Folisi supported the candidacy of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in 2016, then switched his support to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich when Bush dropped out, before supporting Trump. “I like his policies, though I don’t know that he always articulates them the right way. But I agree with a lot of his ideas on immigration, taxes and bringing jobs back to the country,” he said when Trump was inaugurated in 2017.

Mark Shaw

Age: 63

Hometown: Lake Forest

Profession: Attorney

Political experience: adviser to the Trump campaign; Illinois Republican Party state central committee member; former co-chair and former vice chair of Illinois Republican Party state central committee; former Lake County Republican Party chair.

Delegate for: 10th Congressional District

Trivia: Removed as state GOP vice chair in June after he was accused of voting as a delegate at a recent state party convention although he was not one, and of threatening another party leader at that event.

Historical quotable: In a lengthy letter after his ouster as GOP vice chair, Shaw criticized those seeking his removal as “political hacks” and “uninformed lemmings.”

Rick Lawrence

Age: 60

Hometown: Aurora

Profession: Owner, Nuyen Industries

Political experience: Former Fourth Ward alderman, City of Aurora

Delegate for: 11th Congressional District

Top issues: The economy, border, strength on the world stage.

Historical quotable: While alderman of the ward that included the Jericho Circle housing project, he was an outspoken critic of the Aurora Housing Authority. In 2010, he said, “The Aurora Housing Authority is a disgusting organization. They are not there to help people. They are there to warehouse people and take taxpayer money.”

James Marter

Age: 61

Hometown: Oswego

Profession: Software consultant

Political experience: Current Oswego Public Library District trustee; current Republican nominee for 14th Congressional District seat; former Kendall County Republican Party chair; former candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

Delegate for: 14th Congressional District

Top issue: Stopping illegal immigration

Historical quotable: Alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election despite no evidence of widespread chicanery, saying on social media in August 2021: “There was fraud and we are working on proving it!”

Jay Bergman

Age: 76

Hometown: Joliet

Profession: Oil company executive and bank chairman

Political experience: Former member of the Board of Trustees of Illinois State University

Delegate for: At-large

Top issue: Illegal immigration

Historical quotable: When he left the ISU board in 2017, Bergman, an appointee of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, had been the longest-serving member. “I care about ISU and will continue to be involved, but I told the governor’s office that 14 years on the board is long enough.”

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is scheduled to host the 2024 Republican National Convention this week. AP

Jaime Rwrazo attaches signage to security fencing ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, which opens this week at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. AP