Winning $1.25 million lottery ticket sold in Palatine

Posted July 12, 2024 9:56 am
Daily Herald report

A winning $1.25 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was purchased in Palatine, the Illinois Lottery announced Friday.

The ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at Jewel-Osco, 45 S. Plum Grove Road. It matched all five numbers that were drawn.

The winner has one year to claim the prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco store will receive $12,500.

Gambling News Palatine
