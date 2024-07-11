Village to promote recent redevelopment through new branding campaign

The new “We Belong in Bartlett” branding campaign will be gradually rolling out this summer but picking up its pace over time. Courtesy of village of Bartlett

Whether you live in Bartlett or not, you’re going to be hearing more about the community over the months and years to come.

Beginning with its Fourth of July celebration, the village has begun rolling out its new “We Belong in Bartlett” branding campaign to raise regional awareness of both recent downtown redevelopment and existing amenities throughout the community.

“There’s only so many residents you can capture as a business over and over again,” said Economic Development Coordinator Tony Fradin. “And for a lot of the businesses in town to be successful, or more successful than they are, or to continue growing, you need to drive some traffic from out of town.”

Though starting slowly with banners and T-shirts, Bartlett officials are planning for both television and radio appearances as well as a direct tie-in to such special events as the village’s first restaurant week next February.

One of the appeals of the campaign’s theme is that it can be adapted to “You Belong in Bartlett” or “I Belong in Bartlett” depending on the focus of a particular promotion and whether its target audience is inside or outside the village, Fradin said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023 More Brewing Company’s 2023 replacement of the vacant and defunct Lucky Jack’s building at 121 W. Railroad Ave. is one example of the redevelopment downtown Bartlett has experienced in recent years.

After a year of focus groups and development of the campaign with Chicago-based consultant a5 Branding & Digital, Fradin and Assistant Village Administrator Scott Skrycki ran the rollout plan past Bartlett’s Economic Development Commission this week.

“It’s a simple message, but after a lot of thought and process,” Fradin said. “This was the first one they showed us. To be honest, the very first minute they showed it to us at the first meeting we had at village hall, it stood out above the other ones. But ultimately it was the village board that picked it.”

About $25,000 was budgeted for the initial phase, and just under $50,000 for the first implementation.

“If you’re not impressed yet, you’re not supposed to be,” Skrycki told the commissioners. “It’s not a flash sale. We don’t sell widgets in village government. It’s selling a way of life. It’s supposed to be slow, momentum-gaining.”

Among the media promotion being considered are radio and newspaper advertising, as well as longer TV and radio appearances ranging in price from $4,000 to $7,500.

The timing is tied to such recent economic development as More Brewing Company’s replacement of the long-vacant Lucky Jack’s site and the redevelopment and nearly full occupancy of the Streets of Bartlett shopping center downtown.

But it’s also meant to highlight such long-standing attractions as Bartlett Hills Golf Club, James “Pate” Philip State Park, and other recreational opportunities.

“This has been in the strategic plan for a few years, but we waited for the timing to be right,” Skrycki said.