Vernon Hills man killed in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90

Authorities have identified a 27-year-old Vernon Hills man as the victim of a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 early Wednesday morning near Rosemont.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has scheduled an autopsy for Quinn Anthony Fraboni for later today, according to agency records.

Illinois State Police officials said Fraboni was driving in the northbound lanes of I-90 near Cumberland Avenue when his Honda was struck by a Volkswagen headed in the wrong direction on the interstate.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries, state police said.

No charges have been filed.