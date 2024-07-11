Quite the pickle: Bullying and other complaints lead Ela Township to temporarily close pickleball courts

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Ela Township’s pickleball courts at Knox Park in Lake Zurich are closed temporarily due to bullying and other reports. A tournament Saturday will be held as scheduled and the courts could reopen for public use Monday with revised rules and signage, officials said.

What’s generally regarded as a friendly game has created a pickle for Ela Township.

Reports of bullying and bad behavior caused the township to temporarily close the pickleball courts at Knox Park to public use, although a tournament will proceed Saturday as scheduled.

On May 31, the township on its Facebook site said it was made aware of situations “including harassment and inappropriate behavior” on the courts and cautioned users to be courteous or the courts would be closed.

On Tuesday, the gates on the four-court complex, at 1155 E. Main St. (Route 22) in Lake Zurich, were locked. Township officials said it was a difficult decision but had to be made because of another case of bullying.

“Sadly, this is one of several instances,” according to a post Tuesday. “Since the courts are unstaffed and there have been repeated altercations amongst players, we can no longer guarantee patrons safety and security while playing.”

Issues apparently arise when there are a lot of people wanting to play at the same time. One commenter said he stopped going because a large group refused to give up the courts and stayed for hours “while being rude.”

Another poster said she had been harassed by pickleball enthusiasts and told of a recent alleged situation in which 10 people were yelling at a family trying to learn the game.

“We’ve had some bullying and people being harassed and foul language in the past week,” said township Supervisor Gloria Palmblad.

Players can remain as long as they want as long as no one is waiting but had to yield after an hour if others were in the wings.

“It’s an honor system and I don’t know people were being too honest about that,” Palmblad said.

She said reports have come by word-of-mouth and no one has been specifically identified or caught in the act. Palmblad said she is reluctant to spend taxpayer money for someone to monitor the park although cameras could be a consideration at some point.

Rules are being modified to allow one game up to 11 points, winning by one point, before players must rotate — unless no one is waiting. Those who want to play again with a specific group will place their paddles together in a “paddle saddle” to ensure families or groups who want to play together can stay in the queue.

New signs are being made and will be installed with hopes of reopening the courts on Monday.

“We're hoping this will work,” Palmblad said. Users going forward may report future situations that may arise.

“It’s a game,” she said. “I’m disappointed.”

The Ela Township complex opened in June 2023. Two tennis courts and a hockey rink were demolished and replaced with four pickleball courts and two tennis courts.

A pickleball tournament will be hosted this weekend by the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce with the township as the signature sponsor. About 26 will be playing in beginner, intermediate and advanced categories.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Men start at 10 a.m., and women start at 3 p.m. A DJ, kids’ activities and concessions will be available.