Driver charged after IDOT worker hit by car in Marengo

Officials have charged a driver after an Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hit Wednesday morning while directing traffic in Marengo.

Starlet A. Stoffel, 30, of the 200 block of Linn Street, Shannon, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, both felonies, according to McHenry County court records, and there is a warrant issued for her arrest.

According to witnesses, it appeared the driver struck the IDOT worker intentionally, a Marengo Police Department news release stated.

Officials said Wednesday the worker was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with moderate injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver was not injured in the crash but was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital for a psychological evaluation, officials said Wednesday.

IDOT crews were resurfacing the westbound lane of Grant Highway Wednesday, Marengo police said in a Facebook post.

The penalty for hitting a worker is a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 14 years in jail if a driver is convicted, according to the Illinois Tollway website.