‘Pass the torch’: Rep. Schneider calls for Joe Biden to drop out of presidential race

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park on Thursday joined the growing number of Democratic officials calling for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid.

In a news release, Schneider said the time has come “for President Biden to heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue.”

Schneider, who represents the North and Northwest suburban 10th District, is the second member of Illinois’ Democratic congressional delegation to call for Biden to drop out of the race against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, who represents the largely suburban 5th District, did so a week ago.

Their pleas — and the those of other Democratic lawmakers and high-profile party donors — follow Biden’s much-criticized performance during his June televised debate with Trump. Echoing concerns expressed by others, Schneider said Trump — now a convicted felon who’s facing additional charges relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — would be “an absolute threat to the very core of our nation” if he’s re-elected.

By stepping aside now, Biden has a chance to “seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known,” Schneider said.

But if Biden stays in the race, Americans will “be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy.”

“I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance,” Schneider said.

Biden has remained resolute, however, insisting he’ll continue to run for a second term.

Trump is expected to formally receive his party’s nomination during the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee. Biden is expected to be named the Democratic nominee at his party’s national convention in Chicago in August.

One U.S. senator and about a dozen members of the House have called for Biden to drop out. So have several former lawmakers and a former member of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet.

Other high-profile Democrats, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have expressed concern about Biden’s chances if he stays in the race.