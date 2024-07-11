Woman arrested on charges of setting fire in Woodman’s bathroom
A Norfolk, Virginia, woman is accused of starting a fire in the men’s restroom at the Buffalo Grove Woodman’s Wednesday.
Buffalo Grove police said Kiara Davis, 29, was identified by store security video and arrested about 1 a.m. Thursday.
She is charged with one felony count of arson.
Police were called to the store at 1550 E. Deerfield Parkway at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday and were told a fire had been set in the men’s restroom. The fire had been put out before the officers arrived.
Officers noticed damage to a toilet stall and surrounding area.
Police officials said security footage shows Davis entering the bathroom just prior to the fire being reported.
