Woman arrested on charges of setting fire in Woodman’s bathroom

Kiara Davis

A Norfolk, Virginia, woman is accused of starting a fire in the men’s restroom at the Buffalo Grove Woodman’s Wednesday.

Buffalo Grove police said Kiara Davis, 29, was identified by store security video and arrested about 1 a.m. Thursday.

She is charged with one felony count of arson.

Police were called to the store at 1550 E. Deerfield Parkway at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday and were told a fire had been set in the men’s restroom. The fire had been put out before the officers arrived.

Officers noticed damage to a toilet stall and surrounding area.

Police officials said security footage shows Davis entering the bathroom just prior to the fire being reported.