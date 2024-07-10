Suburban Mariano’s among those to be sold in Kroger, Albertsons merger
Mariano’s in Arlington Heights, Palatine, Des Plaines, Lake Zurich and Wheaton are among the 35 Illinois grocery stores being sold by supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons if their merger is approved.
C&S Wholesale Grocers, a supplier to independent grocery stores and owner of a retail pharmacy and 23 supermarkets under the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union banners, has agreed to acquire a total of 579 stores in a revised divestiture deal worth $2.9 billion.
Kroger is the parent company of Mariano’s, and Albertsons is the parent company of Jewel-Osco.
The Arlington Heights Mariano’s location, the former site of a Lattof Chevrolet, was the first of the chain grocer to open in the suburbs. The Vernon Hills store was the second.
Mariano’s in Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Elmhurst, Gurnee, Lombard, Naperville and Vernon Hills also are among the stores being sold.
Here’s the complete list of stores in Illinois to be sold:
Jewel-Osco — 12001 S. Pulaski Road, Alsip
Mariano’s — 802 E. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights
Mariano’s — 144 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale
Jewel-Osco — 87 W. 87th St., Chicago
Mariano’s — 3350 N. Western Ave., Chicago
Mariano’s — 5353 N. Elston Ave., Chicago
Mariano’s — 1800 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
Mariano’s — 5201 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago
Mariano’s — 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite 104, Chicago
Mariano’s — 3030 N. Broadway, Suite 100, Chicago
Mariano’s — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago
Mariano’s — 105 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake
Mariano’s — 2999 Waukegan Road, Deerfield
Mariano’s — 10 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines
Mariano’s — 678 N. York St., Elmhurst
Mariano’s — 21001 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort
Mariano’s — 6655 Grand Ave., Gurnee
Jewel-Osco — 1537 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet
Mariano’s — 1350 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich
Mariano’s — 345 W. Roosevelt Ave., Lombard
Mariano’s — 1300 S. Naper Blvd., Naperville
Mariano’s — 784 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook
Mariano’s — 11000 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn
Mariano’s — 9504 142nd St., Orland Park
Mariano’s — 545 N. Hicks Road, Palatine
Jewel-Osco — 12803 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights
Mariano’s — 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., Park Ridge
Mariano’s — 950 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood
Mariano’s — 3358 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie
Mariano’s — 1720 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills
Mariano’’s — 3020 Wolf Road, Westchester
Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs
Mariano’s — 150 W. 63rd St., Westmont
Mariano’s — 625 S. Main St., Wheaton
Mariano’s — 1822 Willow Road, Winnetka
Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.