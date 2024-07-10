Suburban Mariano’s among those to be sold in Kroger, Albertsons merger

Mariano’s Fresh Market opened in 2010 in Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights location is one of 35 stores in Illinois that Kroger plans to sell if its merger with Albertsons is approved. Daily Herald File Photo

Mariano’s in Arlington Heights, Palatine, Des Plaines, Lake Zurich and Wheaton are among the 35 Illinois grocery stores being sold by supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons if their merger is approved.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, a supplier to independent grocery stores and owner of a retail pharmacy and 23 supermarkets under the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union banners, has agreed to acquire a total of 579 stores in a revised divestiture deal worth $2.9 billion.

Kroger is the parent company of Mariano’s, and Albertsons is the parent company of Jewel-Osco.

The Arlington Heights Mariano’s location, the former site of a Lattof Chevrolet, was the first of the chain grocer to open in the suburbs. The Vernon Hills store was the second.

Mariano’s in Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Elmhurst, Gurnee, Lombard, Naperville and Vernon Hills also are among the stores being sold.

Here’s the complete list of stores in Illinois to be sold:

Jewel-Osco — 12001 S. Pulaski Road, Alsip

Mariano’s — 802 E. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights

Mariano’s — 144 S. Gary Ave., Bloomingdale

Jewel-Osco — 87 W. 87th St., Chicago

Mariano’s — 3350 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Mariano’s — 5353 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

Mariano’s — 1800 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

Mariano’s — 5201 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago

Mariano’s — 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite 104, Chicago

Mariano’s — 3030 N. Broadway, Suite 100, Chicago

Mariano’s — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago

Mariano’s — 105 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake

Mariano’s — 2999 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

Mariano’s — 10 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines

Mariano’s — 678 N. York St., Elmhurst

Mariano’s — 21001 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort

Mariano’s — 6655 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Jewel-Osco — 1537 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet

Mariano’s — 1350 E. Route 22, Lake Zurich

Mariano’s — 345 W. Roosevelt Ave., Lombard

Mariano’s — 1300 S. Naper Blvd., Naperville

Mariano’s — 784 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook

Mariano’s — 11000 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn

Mariano’s — 9504 142nd St., Orland Park

Mariano’s — 545 N. Hicks Road, Palatine

Jewel-Osco — 12803 S. Harlem Ave., Palos Heights

Mariano’s — 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., Park Ridge

Mariano’s — 950 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

Mariano’s — 3358 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie

Mariano’s — 1720 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

Mariano’’s — 3020 Wolf Road, Westchester

Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave., Western Springs

Mariano’s — 150 W. 63rd St., Westmont

Mariano’s — 625 S. Main St., Wheaton

Mariano’s — 1822 Willow Road, Winnetka

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.