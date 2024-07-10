One person killed in crash near O’Hare early this morning

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash near O’Hare International Airport today, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. and closed all outbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cumberland Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted at Canfield Avenue, state police officials said. Expect delays in excess of 30 minutes along the interstate.

There were no other details released about the crash. It remains under investigation.