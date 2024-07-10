Officials: Driver appears to have intentionally hit IDOT worker with car in Marengo

A driver who struck and injured an Illinois Department of Transportation worker with her car Wednesday morning in Marengo appears to be have done so intentionally, authorities said.

In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Marengo police said that “officers were informed that it appeared the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck a construction worker (who) was controlling traffic for roadwork in that area.”

Alex Vucha, a communication specialist for the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, said their crews and police officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Highway/Route 20 and Park Drive about 11 a.m. for a report of a construction worker hit by a vehicle.

Responders found the IDOT worker “laying on the pavement and suffering from various injuries,” Vucha said.

The worker was taken by ambulance to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

The woman driving the car was not injured, but she was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital for a psychological evaluation, officials said. Police did not identify the driver but said they are investigating and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

If a driver is convicted of hitting a construction worker, the penalties include a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 14 years in jail, according to the to the Illinois Tollway website, illinoistollway.com.

An IDOT spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is aware of the worker being hit and that he had been taken to a hospital.

“The department is working with the Marengo Police Department as part of its investigation,” the IDOT spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and concerns are with our co-worker. No other details are available at this time.”