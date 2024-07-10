Vehicle explodes in Naperville park Tuesday night

Naperville authorities are investigating what caused a vehicle to explode Tuesday night in a city park, injuring its owner.

Police said officers were dispatched the area of Washington Street and Olympus Drive at 9:33 p.m. after several residents called to report a loud explosion.

As officers arrived at the scene, a 25-year-old Bolingbrook man contacted police to say his vehicle exploded in the parking lot of Pioneer Park at 1212 S. Washington St. Officers went to the park and located a mangled vehicle and the injured caller, police said.

The Naperville Fire Department responded and took the injured man to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the explosion is asked to call (630) 548-2955 or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.