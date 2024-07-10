advertisement
News

Aurora man charged in connection with Naperville shooting

Posted July 10, 2024 4:33 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

An Aurora man charged in connection with a Naperville shooting in late June will remain in jail pending trial.

Jarvell Rainey, 21, of the 800 block of Oliver Avenue, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and armed robbery with a firearm. He is accused of punching a woman and then shooting her in the chest during a June 23 robbery in the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted a prosecutor’s motion that Rainey be detained while his case is pending.

According to a news release, Rainey and another unidentified person drove to a motel on Naperville-Wheaton Road on June 23 and picked up the woman. Authorities allege Rainey later punched and shot the woman in the back seat before taking her wallet, cellphone, backpack and cash and forcing her out of the car.

The woman was found at about 2:45 p.m. when police responded to a call of a shooting victim in the street.

A Naperville police investigation identified Rainey as a suspect and he was arrested Monday at a North Aurora hotel, authorities said.

Rainey is scheduled to appear before DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson on Aug. 5 for arraignment.

