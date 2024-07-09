Off-duty Kane County deputy involved in fatal shooting in Elgin Monday

An off-duty Kane County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a Monday shooting in Elgin that left one person dead, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office did not release the identity of the deceased or the deputy in a Tuesday morning news release.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

When reached for comment, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain referred all questions to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Really all I can say is that it was a heroic effort and I’m incredibly proud of him and the bravery of all law enforcement officers,” Hain wrote in a text message.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street.