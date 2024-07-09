Bartlett man convicted in beating of grocery bagger charged anew for attacking neighbor

Bruce Mirabella

A Bartlett man previously sentenced to two years in prison for kicking a grocery-store bagger with special needs in 2019 was charged Monday with assault, battery and resisting arrest after police say he attacked a neighbor last month.

Bruce Mirabella, 55, was charged with the three class A misdemeanors and granted pretrial release after being treated at a hospital.

Bartlett police reported that officers responded to a call of a disturbance at about 9 p.m. June 17 on the 200 block of North Hickory Avenue.

According to public records, Mirabella lives one street to the west on the 200 block of Patricia Lane.

Based on their investigation, police said Mirabella jumped over a backyard fence and got into a fight with the owner of the property. Police reportedly found Mirabella on the 200 block of North Oak Avenue where they say he resisted arrest. That’s a block east of where the altercation took place.

Mirabella is due back in court July 19 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

According to authorities, Mirabella was convicted in March 2020 of aggravated battery for a July 2019 attack on a 27-year-old man with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.

Just after his June 2020 sentencing, five men in the DuPage County jail were charged with misdemeanor mob action and battery, accused of kicking and punching Mirabella in the face.

According to a spokesman for the DuPage County sheriff's office at the time, the fight happened in a housing pod they shared. The detainees were watching television coverage related to protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. According to the account, when one inmate apparently disparaged then-President Donald Trump, Mirabella replied by disparaging Floyd.

Mirabella also pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for a crash he caused in 1993 that killed a woman. He told police he had consumed three or four 16-ounce beers that night, and was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.

Additional court records show he was convicted in 1987 of illegal transportation of open alcohol. Mirabella received court supervision in September 1987 on a DUI charge, and court supervision in 1991 in Madison County on a disorderly conduct charge.

He was also convicted in Cook County for domestic battery to his mother.