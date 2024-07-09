Jack in the Box may pop up on Geneva Road in Carol Stream

The Jack in the Box restaurant intended for Carol Stream is expected to be located at a recently closed Arby’s, a village official said.

Don Bastian, the community development director for Carol Stream, said the new restaurant would be at 441 E. Geneva Road.

Multiple outlets reported that San Diego-based Jack in the Box will return to the Chicago metropolitan market for the first time in 40 years with eight new 24-hour restaurants. Stated locations included Carol Stream, Naperville and Lake in the Hills.

Bastian said conversations with Downers Grove-based Sevan Multi-site Solutions indicated that plans are in the design development stage and have yet to be shared with Carol Stream. Sevan will work with the village on permitting and approval.

The new Jack in the Box restaurants are expected to open in 2025 through 2026.

“We’re interested in seeing it happen,” Bastian said. “But it’s got to run through their schedule.”