12 new businesses open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Posted July 09, 2024 11:16 am
Daily Herald report

Twelve new businesses will be welcomed Wednesday at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will host a group ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for the businesses that recently opened at the mall at 195 Fox Valley Circle Drive.

Twelve new businesses will be welcomed Wednesday at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. They include five new eateries — Exotic Snack Guys, Molly Cupcakes, Sushi Mania, Island Boy Food Truck, and Zesty Express Food Truck. Courtesy of city of Aurora

The businesses, of which 85% are minority-owned, will convene at the mall’s Center Park for the ceremony, followed by a round-robin of individual ribbon cuttings at each business. They include: GND Gold & Diamonds; New Beautee, which moved from the Bolingbrook Promenade to Aurora; UTime Gamers; Showroom Chi; hotRAGS; DDC WRAPS; and XIMI-V.

Five new eateries also are part of the mix — Exotic Snack Guys, Molly Cupcakes, Sushi Mania, Island Boy Food Truck, and Zesty Express Food Truck.

Zesty Express Food Truck is among five new eateries at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Others are Exotic Snack Guys, Molly Cupcakes, Sushi Mania and Island Boy Food Truck. Courtesy of city of Aurora
