12 new businesses open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

DDC Wraps grew from a kiosk at the mall and New Beautee moved from the Bolingbrook Promenade to Fox Valley.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will host a group ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for the businesses that recently opened at the mall at 195 Fox Valley Circle Drive.



The businesses, of which 85% are minority-owned, will convene at the mall’s Center Park for the ceremony, followed by a round-robin of individual ribbon cuttings at each business. They include: GND Gold & Diamonds; New Beautee, which moved from the Bolingbrook Promenade to Aurora; UTime Gamers; Showroom Chi; hotRAGS; DDC WRAPS; and XIMI-V.

Five new eateries also are part of the mix — Exotic Snack Guys, Molly Cupcakes, Sushi Mania, Island Boy Food Truck, and Zesty Express Food Truck.

