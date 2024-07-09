12 new businesses open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Twelve new businesses will be welcomed Wednesday at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin will host a group ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for the businesses that recently opened at the mall at 195 Fox Valley Circle Drive.
The businesses, of which 85% are minority-owned, will convene at the mall’s Center Park for the ceremony, followed by a round-robin of individual ribbon cuttings at each business. They include: GND Gold & Diamonds; New Beautee, which moved from the Bolingbrook Promenade to Aurora; UTime Gamers; Showroom Chi; hotRAGS; DDC WRAPS; and XIMI-V.
Five new eateries also are part of the mix — Exotic Snack Guys, Molly Cupcakes, Sushi Mania, Island Boy Food Truck, and Zesty Express Food Truck.
