Stolp Island Theatre signs installed in Aurora

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A large crane moves the new Stolp Island Theatre marquee into place, lower left, after crossing the Fox River on Monday morning.

A giant crane caught the eye of many passersby Monday morning in downtown Aurora.

Crews from Aurora Sign Co. and Atlas Crane Service moved a digital marquee and a blade sign across the Fox River, installing them above the main entrance to the Stolp Island Theatre. The marquee will display videos and announcements for upcoming performances.

The venue is Paramount Theatre’s newest performance location at 5 E. Downer Place. The inaugural performance of “Million Dollar Quartet” will happen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 10-11.

Creg Sclavi, Stolp Island Theatre project manager and co-director of “Million Dollar Quartet,” said he felt like a little kid on Monday as he watched the sign installation from the east side of the river.

“I’ve been working on this project for about 11 months. We’ve had the design in the works for a while,” Sclavi said.

“To see it on a truck in front of me ... it’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s really thrilling, especially right before we have the audiences coming in this week.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Aurora Sign Co. crews put the new Stolp Island Theatre marquee together, right, before moving it across the Fox River and attaching it over the entrance of the theatre at 5 E. Downer Place in Aurora. The blade sign, left, was to be moved into place above the marquee.

Sclavi is also proud of the work that they’ve done and is excited to share it with everyone.

“I have a history of working on ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ as a performer,” Sclavi said. “And to bring this production and this show in the way that we are creating it here, the audience has never seen anything quite like it. And I’m excited to see their eyes pop.”