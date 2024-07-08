‘A better life’: Dogs rescued from Oklahoma puppy mills arrive in suburbs

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Three puppies named Konstantine, Zuckus and Caleb smell the Illinois air after being rescued from a puppy mill in Oklahoma. They were part of a group of at least 36 dogs that arrived Monday morning at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

Anderson Humane in South Elgin is looking to find new homes for 30 dogs rescued from puppy mills in Oklahoma.

The dogs arrived Monday morning on two planes that landed at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

“These puppies were from two breeders that were keeping them in deplorable conditions,” said Dean Daubert, CEO of Anderson Humane.

Daubert was one of several people from Anderson and two other humane societies to take control of dozens of animals from the two flights.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Dean Daubert, CEO of Anderson Humane in South Elgin, transfers a dog from a rescue flight from Oklahoma on Monday morning to an Anderson Humane van.

According to Daubert, the Humane Society of the United States rescued more than 100 dogs from two breeding operations that were shut down in Milburn, Oklahoma. The HSUS was tipped off about the puppy mills and alerted Anderson Humane of the need for care of the animals.

“They were unsanitary and ill, and several needed immediate medical treatment,” Daubert said after transferring 20 crated puppies from the first flight to Anderson Humane vans.

Anderson took another 10 dogs from a second flight later in the morning. Veterinarians will make sure the puppies are healthy. The dogs will then spend time with foster families in the area.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Dogs wait to be loaded into vans after being taken off the airplane behind them Monday morning at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago. Anderson Humane in South Elgin took 30 of the dogs.

“Ours will go into a foster home, which is the absolute best place for them to be,” Daubert said.

Eventually, all the dogs will be available for adoption.

“We get calls from the HSUS periodically,” Daubert said. “This is one of the larger ones we’ve helped them with. We’re really happy to provide loving homes for these animals and get them off to a better future.”

When the animals are ready for adoption, they will be listed on the Anderson Humane website at ahconnects.org.