Wisconsin driver killed in crash near Zion identified

The 32-year-old Wisconsin man who died after crashing his vehicle into an SUV and injuring eight people Saturday while fleeing police has been identified.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek reported Tyler Johnson, of Salem, Wisconsin, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities said Johnson was driving a stolen Lexus GS400 and fleeing police when he drove through a red light and crashed in the intersection of Route 173 and Kilbourne Road in an unincorporated area of Lake County near Zion.

The stolen vehicle collided with a GMC Yukon injuring eight inside. The passenger inside the SUV, a 51-year-old Waukegan resident, was transported in critical condition. His current condition is unknown. The seven others including a 30-year-old Waukegan man who was driving and his passengers — a 20-year-old Waukegan woman, a 28-year-old Waukegan man, a 15-year-old Waukegan boy, a 15-year-old Montgomery girl, an 11-year-old Waukegan girl and an 8-year-old Waukegan girl — all sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said.