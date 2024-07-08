Shooting involving off-duty officer in Elgin under investigation

Authorities in Kane County are investigating a shooting in Elgin involving an off-duty officer.

The officer hasn’t been identified but is not an Elgin police officer, according to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Currently, the intersection is closed to traffic while investigators remain on the scene to determine what occurred.

There is no word on any injuries.