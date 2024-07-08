advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Elgin man faces murder charges in stabbing death

Posted July 08, 2024 11:17 am
Jake Griffin
 

An Elgin man is charged with first-degree murder following a July 2 stabbing at his home on the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced the charges Monday against 65-year-old Timothy Edwards.

The investigation began when police responded to a domestic violence complaint called in by Edwards’ daughter nearly a week ago, according to Mosser’s news release.

When officers arrived just before noon, they were met at the door by Edwards, who showed police to a bedroom where the female victim was located.

The woman, identified in court records as 64-year-old Cheryl Aricioglu, was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, according to the release.

An autopsy showed Aricioglu suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest as well as several defensive wounds to her hands.

It’s unclear what Aricioglu’s relationship with Edwards was. The coroner’s office is expected to release additional details about Aricioglu’s death later today.

Edwards is being held at the Kane County jail. His next court date is slated for Friday, according to prosecutors.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Elgin Kane County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company