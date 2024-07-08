Elgin man faces murder charges in stabbing death

Timothy Edwards

An Elgin man is charged with first-degree murder following a July 2 stabbing at his home on the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced the charges Monday against 65-year-old Timothy Edwards.

The investigation began when police responded to a domestic violence complaint called in by Edwards’ daughter nearly a week ago, according to Mosser’s news release.

When officers arrived just before noon, they were met at the door by Edwards, who showed police to a bedroom where the female victim was located.

The woman, identified in court records as 64-year-old Cheryl Aricioglu, was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, according to the release.

An autopsy showed Aricioglu suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest as well as several defensive wounds to her hands.

It’s unclear what Aricioglu’s relationship with Edwards was. The coroner’s office is expected to release additional details about Aricioglu’s death later today.

Edwards is being held at the Kane County jail. His next court date is slated for Friday, according to prosecutors.