Wet and wild finish for Frontier Days

Posted July 07, 2024 6:31 pm
Daily Herald report

With a pet parade, water fights and an occasional downpour courtesy of Mother Nature, Arlington Heights’ Frontier Days came to a wild and wet conclusion Sunday.

One of the largest Fourth of July fests in the region, the festival wrapped up its five-day run with, well, a run — the Frontier Days Stampede. The event featured 5K and 10K runs through the neighborhoods east of Recreation Park, along with a 5K walk and a quarter-mile kids dash.

Later highlights included the pet parade, water fights (think of tug of war, except with fire houses and a metal barrel), a volleyball tournament and a wine tasting.

Scheduled to close out the celebration was a main stage performance from Frontier Days regulars and renowned Beatles tribute band American English.

Elizabeth Dalton and her puppy Coco walk the stage Sunday during the Pet Parade at Arlington Heights Frontier Days. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald
Teams compete in the water fights sponsored by the Arlington Heights Fire Department at Frontier Days on Sunday. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald
Riley Kalnes and her guinea pig Nugget walk the stage Sunday during the Pet Parade in Arlington Heights Frontier Days. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald
Teams armed with fire hoses battle it out Sunday during the water fights at Arlington Heights Frontier Days. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald
Arlington Heights
