Wet and wild finish for Frontier Days
With a pet parade, water fights and an occasional downpour courtesy of Mother Nature, Arlington Heights’ Frontier Days came to a wild and wet conclusion Sunday.
One of the largest Fourth of July fests in the region, the festival wrapped up its five-day run with, well, a run — the Frontier Days Stampede. The event featured 5K and 10K runs through the neighborhoods east of Recreation Park, along with a 5K walk and a quarter-mile kids dash.
Later highlights included the pet parade, water fights (think of tug of war, except with fire houses and a metal barrel), a volleyball tournament and a wine tasting.
Scheduled to close out the celebration was a main stage performance from Frontier Days regulars and renowned Beatles tribute band American English.