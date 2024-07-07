Woman dead, man in custody after stabbing at Naperville home

Naperville police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Saturday morning in a home on the city’s southwest side.

A man was arrested in connection with the death, but police did not disclose whether he had been charged. The names of all involved are being withheld pending further investigation, police said.

Authorities said Naperville police were dispatched to the home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive at about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.

They arrived and found several people inside the home, including a woman suffering from several apparent stab wounds, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

Responding officers and investigators performed a preliminary investigation and placed an adult male under arrest, police said.