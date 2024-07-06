advertisement
Bartlett festival to have more police, prohibit bags and masks, after ruckus

Posted July 06, 2024 4:50 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

People attending the Bartlett 4th of July Festival Saturday and Sunday will see more police, and won’t be able to wear masks or bring backpacks or large purses in after several disturbances that happened Friday night.

The carnival area of the festival was closed at 9:30 p.m. Friday, 90 minutes earlier than planned, because of disturbances by groups of juveniles, the village announced Saturday afternoon.

Some people set off fireworks inside the carnival and near Rosewood Court and Stearns Road, leading people to believe guns had been fired, authorities said.

Permit for Lake in the Hills carnival that was shut down over teen fights had no security plan

Three juveniles were arrested and charged with assault, obstruction of justice and battery.

Nobody was hurt.

The department used two drones to track the groups, and 15 officers were at the festival.

More officers have been assigned to the festival. Organizers are prohibiting people from bringing in large purses, backpacks and other bags, and visitors cannot wear ski masks or other facial coverings.

The festival began Thursday and ends Sunday.

