2 children dead after crash in Lindenhurst

Two boys were killed when a car hit a tree Friday night in Lindenhurst, police said.

Two children died in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Lindenhurst. Courtesy of Lindenhurst Police Department

The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.

The boys, ages 16 and 11, were brothers, according to police. They lived in Zion.

Two 20-year-old men — one from Zion, one from Beach Park — were hospitalized, in critical condition, authorities said.

Autopsies on the boys will be performed Monday.

The vehicle caught fire. The four people had been trapped inside, police said.

Lindenhurst police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call police at (847) 356-5400.