Mundelein festival temporarily evacuated Friday after suspicious package found

Mundelein police temporarily evacuated the village’s Community Days festival Friday morning to investigate a suspicious package a patron had reported.

In a social media post, the department said the grounds were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and a specialty unit confirmed the package was harmless.

The festival returned to operation in the afternoon.

“The police department would like to thank the individual who reported the item. We continue to encourage everyone to always be alert of their surrounding and to immediately report anything they find suspicious to a staff member,” Mundelein police said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through this situation.”