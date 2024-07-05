advertisement
News

Authorities: Fireworks likely cause of two Lake County residential fires

Posted July 05, 2024 11:20 am
Jake Griffin
 

The Lake County sheriff’s office believes to early Friday morning residential fires were ignited by fireworks.

A home on the 37700 block of Charlotte Drive in Wadsworth was a total loss after firefighters were called to the residence just before 1 a.m.

The residents told investigators they had been igniting fireworks near the home a few hours earlier.

No injuries were reported.

A townhouse near Deerfield also sustained significant damage from a blaze that was reported at 1:45 a.m.

The blaze is believed to have started on the roof. Neighbors reported fireworks being ignited near the townhouse complex hours earlier.

No injuries were reported from this fire as well.

