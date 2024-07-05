Authorities: Fireworks likely cause of two Lake County residential fires

A townhouse unit near Deerfield sustained significant damage from a fire that Lake County authorities are blaming on careless ignition of fireworks. Courtesy of Lincolnshire Riverwoods Fire Protection District

The Lake County sheriff’s office believes to early Friday morning residential fires were ignited by fireworks.

A home on the 37700 block of Charlotte Drive in Wadsworth was a total loss after firefighters were called to the residence just before 1 a.m.

The residents told investigators they had been igniting fireworks near the home a few hours earlier.

No injuries were reported.

A townhouse near Deerfield also sustained significant damage from a blaze that was reported at 1:45 a.m.

The blaze is believed to have started on the roof. Neighbors reported fireworks being ignited near the townhouse complex hours earlier.

No injuries were reported from this fire as well.