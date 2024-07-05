Prosecutors: Hoffman Estates man attacked, kidnapped girlfriend

Christopher Krontiris

A Hoffman Estates man is being held at the DuPage County jail after authorities say he beat his girlfriend, kidnapped her and threatened to sexually assault and kill her.

Christopher Krontiris, 25, is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, home invasion with a dangerous weapon and aggravated domestic battery, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities said Krontiris and his girlfriend got into an argument at a Hanover Park bar late last month that resulted in police removing Krontiris from the business.

The woman left the bar as well and traveled to Bartlett, where she was housesitting. When she arrived at the home, Krontiris attacked her after letting himself into the house through an unlocked door.

Police said Krontiris pushed the woman into a wall several times, struck her, choked her and dragged her across the floor, “causing extensive bruising on the left side of her body.”

Krontiris also threatened her with a kitchen knife, cutting her head and back at some point.

Krontiris then took the woman’s phone, forced her into a vehicle and drove her to Michigan. Along the way, the woman told police that Krontiris threatened “stab her, rape her, kill her, break her legs and put her body in a river.”

The woman was reported missing by her family June 29 and police caught up to Krontiris in Michigan City, Indiana, where he was taken into custody.

“The allegations against Mr. Krontiris are shocking,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “The violent beating, choking, threatening at knifepoint and abduction, as alleged in this case, of an innocent woman will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.”

Krontiris waived extradition and appeared before a DuPage County judge Thursday for a detention hearing where was ordered held for trial.

His next court date is slated for July 22.