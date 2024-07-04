Loop-the-Loop: NASCAR restarts its engines for downtown street race

It seemed improbable in 2023 — turning downtown into a racetrack with stock car stars hurtling past Buckingham Fountain at 90 mph.

Work to set up the NASCAR Chicago Street Race continued this week near Jackson Drive. The event begins Saturday. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

But aside from a show-stealing downpour, last year’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race was a smashing success and it’s back this weekend.

Will Shane van Gisbergen do a repeat of his surprise win, this time on dry pavement?

We can’t answer that, but here’s some key information about the spectacular this Saturday and Sunday.

New this year: Parents will appreciate free admission for children aged 12 and younger on Saturday. Kid rates are $45 on Sunday plus fees.

History: City residents and businesses raised concerns about safety and disruptions prior to the first race. But the biggest problem was a rainstorm Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Chicago officials said the lessons learned allowed them to shorten setup time from 25 days in 2023 to 19 days.

Construction of The Skyline viewing area, with the Founder’s Club on the ground floor and Skyline Suites above, continued this week ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Course: The 2.2-mile track has 12 turns wrapping around Michigan Avenue, plus DuSable Lake Shore, Columbus, Balbo and Jackson drives.

Timeline: Racing up-and-comers will compete in The Loop 110/NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by The Grant Park 165/NASCAR Cup Series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment: A music festival in Grant Park Saturday and Sunday features Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, Buddy Guy and a Chicago House Music 40th anniversary tribute.

Admission: For information and tickets, go to nascarchicago.com. Price ranges are $587 for a Field Reserved Weekend Experience, $269 for weekend general admission and $150 for a single day. Fees also apply.

How to get there: Suburbanites coming into the city should know Metra is adding extra trains on the Union Pacific North and West lines to accommodate fans. For updated schedules go to metra.com.

Traffic: Don’t even think of driving near the course and expect parking restrictions galore in the vicinity. Street closures Saturday and Sunday include:

• Southbound and northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive.

• Northbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive and the southbound lanes from Jackson to 8th Street.

• Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

• Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.

• Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.

• Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

• Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

• Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

• Congress Circle between Harrison and Van Buren streets.

The Michigan Reserved seating area is ready to go for NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times