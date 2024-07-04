Loop-the-Loop: NASCAR restarts its engines for downtown street race
It seemed improbable in 2023 — turning downtown into a racetrack with stock car stars hurtling past Buckingham Fountain at 90 mph.
But aside from a show-stealing downpour, last year’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race was a smashing success and it’s back this weekend.
Will Shane van Gisbergen do a repeat of his surprise win, this time on dry pavement?
We can’t answer that, but here’s some key information about the spectacular this Saturday and Sunday.
New this year: Parents will appreciate free admission for children aged 12 and younger on Saturday. Kid rates are $45 on Sunday plus fees.
History: City residents and businesses raised concerns about safety and disruptions prior to the first race. But the biggest problem was a rainstorm Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Chicago officials said the lessons learned allowed them to shorten setup time from 25 days in 2023 to 19 days.
Course: The 2.2-mile track has 12 turns wrapping around Michigan Avenue, plus DuSable Lake Shore, Columbus, Balbo and Jackson drives.
Timeline: Racing up-and-comers will compete in The Loop 110/NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by The Grant Park 165/NASCAR Cup Series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Entertainment: A music festival in Grant Park Saturday and Sunday features Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, Buddy Guy and a Chicago House Music 40th anniversary tribute.
Admission: For information and tickets, go to nascarchicago.com. Price ranges are $587 for a Field Reserved Weekend Experience, $269 for weekend general admission and $150 for a single day. Fees also apply.
How to get there: Suburbanites coming into the city should know Metra is adding extra trains on the Union Pacific North and West lines to accommodate fans. For updated schedules go to metra.com.
Traffic: Don’t even think of driving near the course and expect parking restrictions galore in the vicinity. Street closures Saturday and Sunday include:
• Southbound and northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive.
• Northbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive and the southbound lanes from Jackson to 8th Street.
• Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
• Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.
• Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.
• Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
• Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
• Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.
• Congress Circle between Harrison and Van Buren streets.