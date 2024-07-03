O’Donnell: Last thing downtown Chicago needs is NASCAR race

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning last year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Grant Park 220 in Chicago. AP

NOTHING SAYS “FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND” in downtown Chicago quite like grossly gone-from-Carolina NASCAR races.

In fact, it's a shame that The City That Quirks can't send something equally futile back to the American southeast as a sign of acknowledgment.

Then, perhaps, the '24 White Sox could play a four-game series at Darlington.

That'd be certain to set the General Lees and Bootie Barkers snoozin'.

Or maybe the ship-shelled Bulls could present a Zach LaVine Moto-Clog Weekend at Talladega — ideally presented by Green Roads Gummies or some other wildwood weed.

INSTEAD, FOR A SECOND CONSECUTIVE fume-driven Fourth, the stock-car aces will be taking over Grant Park and environs in disruptive spectacles that Chicago needs like a Chuck E. Cheese Exhibit at The Art Institute.

On Saturday, USA Network will get the bubbas running with the junior-varsity Loop 110 (2:30 p.m.). Sunday, NBC swoops in to present The Grant Park 220 (3:30 p.m.), which is a lower figure than the number of people who rioted when Sly Stone didn't show for a free concert at the historic green space back in 1970.

Last year's inaugural main event — the 220 — flirted with disaster. The start was delayed an hour because of weather and then darkness forced it to be shortened from 100 laps to 75.

IN THE END, SHANE VAN GISBERGEN — a New Zealander 10,000 spark plugs from home — won and immediately qualified as a $2,000 response on “Jeopardy Lite!”.

His average speed: A positively pedestrian 60.2 mph. These days, low loud riders make it through drive-up lanes at Raising Cane's faster.

THE RACES ARE TOUR DE FARCES, residuals from when a concept-challenged mayor — Lori Lightfoot — was swayed with something less appropriate than a miniature golf course on a crosswind runway at O'Hare.

Hopefully, The Chicago Street Race will fizzle and fly out of Our Town forever on the next flatbed south.

In the meantime, pliable citizens, start your wallets.

*** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** *** ***

BASKETBALL HEARTS IN CHICAGO and all around the NBA are at half-staff this week over the recent death of George Andrews.

Way back in 1981, at age 32, Andrews was the hottest young player rep in pro basketball. In short order, as the profession was taking on a crisp new orderliness, his initial wave of clients included Magic Johnson (1979), Isiah Thomas (1981) and Mark Aguirre (1981).

He structured a landmark deal between Johnson and the Lakers of Jerry Buss in 1981-82 that called for $25 million and was announced as extending “for 25 years.”

In truth, it was an extremely creative contract that netted Johnson almost all of the gross in a significantly shorter span. The long term was a public claim crafted to placate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and any other LAL superstars to come.

ANDREWS WAS PROUDLY GREEK, all the way to visions of backyard lemon trees. He was a welcome presence backstage at many Bulls home games of the pre- and early Michael Jordan eras.

As his client roster grew, the Elmhurst York High alum ('67) was very much a full-service agent.

One afternoon at The Daily Herald, the telephone on the sports-and-media desk rang. It was Andrews, looking for the phone number of premier local magician Marshall Brodien, who was then also in the midst of his long run as “Wizzo the Wizard” on the WGN-Channel 9 children's classic “Bozo.”

As it turned out, Sam Vincent, then with the Bulls, was an Andrews client who was getting married.

“And,” Andrews said, “he wants 'Wizzo' to perform at his wedding.”

He did. … all as the result of more George Andrews magic.

STREET-BEATIN':

A preponderance of media around the White Sox are hoping reborn pitching star Garrett Crochet is blessed with a get-out-of-jail card and sent packing for the Dodgers or any other contender. In a clubhouse immersed in demoralized lethargy, Crochet has been a paragon of class and effort. …

Young Cam Christie of Arlington Heights said that he interviewed with the Clippers but didn't work out for them. That made his selection at No. 46 by the team in the recent NBA draft that much more surprising. With resourced but underwhelming management, LAC is a team in serious high horizontal. Christie turns 19 on July 24. …

On the subject of floundering organizations, Marshall Harris is departing WBBM-Channel 2 Sports after an anonymous two years and will be replaced by the recycled Ryan Baker. The best that can be said of the news operation at the drooping CBS o-and-o is that it's budget-friendly. (More sentimental viewers still pine for the return of Howard Sudberry, the liege of languid.) …

Back to NASCAR Chicago: In Saturday's Xfinity Series Loop 110, driver Josh Bilicki will include a decal on his Camaro (#92) honoring “The Wounded Blue,” a national support organization for law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty. Insurance King's Dan Block, the son of a disabled Rockford police officer, is the enabling sponsor. …

And Steve Van Wye, on news that NBC / Peacock will power the archived voice of Al Michaels with artificial intelligence for updates on the Paris Olympics: “Hasn't ESPN been doing that with Tony Kornheiser on 'Pardon The Interruption' for years?”

Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears each week on Sunday and Wednesday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.