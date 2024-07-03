Yeah, booyyyeeee!!! Flavor Flav, Red Lobster have a dinner for you

Flavor Flav’s Faves Signature Meal includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi and bacon mac and cheese, all on one plate. Courtesy of Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Believe the hype. Flavor Flav loves him some Cheddar Bay biscuits.

A month after the longtime Public Enemy rapper and hype man posted an Instagram reel of him ordering everything on the Red Lobster menu during a visit with his family, Flav has collaborated on a namesake meal with the beleaguered restaurant chain.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7xDTxISUlk/

Flavor Flav’s Faves Signature Meal includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi and bacon mac and cheese, all on one plate.

“As a longtime Red Lobster fan, I'm fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flav said in a news release. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

Red Lobster and Flavor Flav have teamed up for a new meal collab. AP

Flav’s efforts to help the floundering restaurant fight the power comes after they filed for bankruptcy on May 19 amid growing debt. The chain closed some locations but has vowed to stay open as it reorganizes.

The limited-time meal isn’t on the menu, so guests have to ask their server for Flavor Flav’s Faves when they visit. The release says the price varies by market, but the West Dundee location’s website says the meal goes for $43.99. You do get your choice of another side.

Flavor Flav arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at Red Lobster. “Flavor Flav's passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we're excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

Red Lobster is currently leg deep in Crabfest, with “an array of craveable crab creations starting at just $20.”