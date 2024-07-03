Cubs lose again, but Imanaga made his case for all-star nod

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

As frustrating as this season has been, someone on the Cubs will be an all-star. Those are the rules.

Shota Imanaga, the 30-year-old Japanese rookie, is the most likely choice and he had a chance to cement selection with a good outing against the National League's best team.

Imanaga was mostly good against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, but the Cubs bullpen gave up a couple of runs in the eighth inning and they lost 5-3 at Wrigley Field.

“I think we have a couple guys that certainly have played well enough to deserve it,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “In Shota's case the numbers speak for themselves. He's pitched really well. He's been fun to watch pitch. He's given us a chance to win. That's certainly all-star worthy.”

The only position with any argument to be the Cubs' all-star representative is starting pitcher. Arguments could be made for Jameson Taillon (3.03 ERA), Javier Assad (3.04) and Justin Steele (3.20).

Imanaga (3.16 ERA) is the only one of the four who hasn't been on the injured list this season, so he leads the staff in innings pitched. Assad is on the injured list with a right forearm strain now and likely wouldn't be available for the All-Star Game.

For the most part, Imanaga has been lights out this season. Over 13 of his 15 starts heading into Wednesday's action, he had a 1.39 ERA. In the two bad starts, however, he gave up 17 earned runs in 7⅓ innings.

Against the Phillies, Imanaga went 6 innings, giving up 6 hits and 3 earned runs with 8 strikeouts. It was a quality start, but his third-worst pitching line of the season.

For the most part, Imanaga's formula for success has been simple. Hit the top of the zone with his fastball and counter with a splitter. When either pitch ends up in the middle of the plate, that's usually a problem.

The Cubs did not find much support in all-star fan voting. Cody Bellinger was the highest finisher, placing eighth among outfielders. Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel were all ninth at their respective infield positions.

The Phillies, meanwhile, had three players among National League starters — first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm. Harper is on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Last year the Cubs had three players chosen for the All-Star Game in Seattle, but Steele was the only one to show up for the game. Marcus Stroman opted out and Swanson was injured.

This game followed a familiar script for the Cubs — decent pitching, not enough offense and little mistakes that proved costly.

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong hits a one-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

Pete Crow-Armstrong had an eventful night. He delivered RBI doubles in his first two at-bats, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Imanaga surrendered a solo homer to Rafael Marchan, then a 2-run blast by Bohm put the Phillies ahead 3-2 in the sixth.

The Cubs accomplished a rarity in the seventh inning, a two-out rally. After the first two batters struck out, the Cubs tied the score on a Michael Busch double, followed by a Bellinger RBI single.

To start the eighth, Trea Turner hit a sinking liner to center against Tyson Miller. Crow-Armstrong made a long run and appeared to make a sliding catch, but the ball rolled out of his glove. It was a great effort, but a catch might have changed the game. Eventually, the Phillies scored 2 runs after two outs, with help from a passed ball.

After his second double Crow-Armstrong stole third and appeared to get his thumb spiked on the slide. The trainer came out and took a couple minutes to repair the wound, which could have affected PCA's sliding catch attempt or an off-target throw to the plate on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas made a diving grab to rob Nico Hoerner of a hit in the ninth.

