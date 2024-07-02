Busiest day at O’Hare? Cheapest gas? Here’s four getaway tips for the Fourth

Expect packed airports and busy roads over the Independence Day holiday with throngs of travelers breaking records, officials predict.

“There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year,” AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said. “That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks.”

Nationwide, about 70.1 million Americans will make a trip of over 50 miles, a new high, the agency said.

Here’s four tips for making it to your getaway safely and without stress.

• About 4.1 million Illinoisans will hit the roads and airports over the July Fourth week, a bump up from 3.9 million in 2023 and pre-pandemic 2019, AAA reports.

The Illinois tollway predicted roads will be busiest Wednesday with 1.9 million vehicles compared to 1.6 million on average. Traffic should be lighter on July 4 and the weekend.

Nationwide, “drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday as they leave town, and Sunday as they return,” Bob Pishue, an analyst with the transportation data firm INRIX, said in a statement.

Expect busy terminals at O’Hare International Airport this holiday, the Chicago Department of Aviation warned. Daily Herald File Photo

• O’Hare and Midway’s busiest day is Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. Overall, O’Hare will accommodate 1.43 million passengers for the holiday and Midway will host nearly 320,000 people between Wednesday and Monday, July 8. That’s a 10.3% increase from last year.

• Gas prices could be worse, AAA noted. A gallon of regular averaged $4.26 for a gallon of regular a month ago in the Chicago metro area, but it’s costing $4.09 currently.

In Michigan, the state fuel average is $3.64 a gallon, in Indiana it’s $3.55, and Wisconsin wins the cheapest gas crown at $3.33, according to AAA.

• You know the drill — get to the airport early with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration expecting a nationwide 5.4% increase in passenger screenings over 2023. The agency broke a record for most individuals going through security in a single day on June 23 with nearly 3 million flyers.