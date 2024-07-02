Hoffman Estates police investigating reported armed home invasion

Hoffman Estates police are investigating an armed home invasion Monday night in which neither the offenders nor victims were immediately found upon officers’ arrival.

The department was alerted to a home invasion involving the aggravated discharge of a firearm at 10:02 p.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Kettering Road.

Officers found the front door damaged as if entry had been forced and several bullet holes were observed in the drywall of the residence.

The officers were told that three offenders left the scene prior to their arrival, running northbound. These offenders were described as three Black males wearing ski masks with hoodies that were respectively red, yellow and white in color.

One was described as holding a semiautomatic handgun.

The early investigation determined that the residents were possibly known to and targeted by the offenders. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at (847) 781-2800.