Frontier Days — one of the largest fests in suburbs — begins Wednesday

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Carnival rides for Frontier Days are now in place on the athletic fields across from Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. The fest opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on setup for Frontier Days, one of the largest summer festivals in the suburbs, which opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Arianna Blake of North American Midway Entertainment cleans the counter at the rubber duck race game during setup Tuesday for Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.

The five-day fest draws thousands to Recreation Park for its lineup of bands, food vendors, carnival rides, run/walk, arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Zack Corp of Diversified Audio Group Inc. carries a stage light during setup for Frontier Days on Tuesday. 7th heaven, a popular rock band on the suburban summer festival circuit, headlines the main stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Main stage entertainment this year includes 7th heaven Wednesday, Plain White T’s Thursday, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press Friday, Hoobastank Saturday and American English Sunday. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The free event is run by the Frontier Days Inc. nonprofit board of directors and hundreds of volunteers commonly known in town as the Red Shirts.