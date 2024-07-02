advertisement
News

Frontier Days — one of the largest fests in suburbs — begins Wednesday

Posted July 02, 2024 6:40 pm
Christopher Placek
 

Crews are putting the finishing touches on setup for Frontier Days, one of the largest summer festivals in the suburbs, which opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

  Arianna Blake of North American Midway Entertainment cleans the counter at the rubber duck race game during setup Tuesday for Frontier Days in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The five-day fest draws thousands to Recreation Park for its lineup of bands, food vendors, carnival rides, run/walk, arts and crafts fair, family entertainment, and games and competitions.

  Zack Corp of Diversified Audio Group Inc. carries a stage light during setup for Frontier Days on Tuesday. 7th heaven, a popular rock band on the suburban summer festival circuit, headlines the main stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Main stage entertainment this year includes 7th heaven Wednesday, Plain White T’s Thursday, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press Friday, Hoobastank Saturday and American English Sunday. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The free event is run by the Frontier Days Inc. nonprofit board of directors and hundreds of volunteers commonly known in town as the Red Shirts.

  Joe Cardinal of North American Midway Entertainment unpacks stuffed animals in the carnival games area of Frontier Days on Tuesday. The fest in Arlington Heights’ Recreation Park opens to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
Arlington Heights Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs News
