News

Aurora alderman announces resignation, citing family reasons

Posted July 02, 2024 5:01 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Aurora alderman plans to resign next month, saying he has to concentrate instead on serving his family.

First Ward Alderman Emmanuel Llamas announced in a live video on the city’s YouTube channel Tuesday that he will step down effective Aug. 1.

Llamas said his father was diagnosed with stomach cancer in March, had surgery in May, and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. He said he is his father’s primary caregiver around the clock and is balancing that with his responsibilities to his wife and children, ages 3 and 5 months.

“It is clear something has to give and be sacrificed,” Llamas said.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin thanked Llamas for his time on the council, and announced he is taking applications for a replacement. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday through July 13, he said.

Whoever is appointed would serve until the April election.

Llamas has served since 2019, and was reelected in 2023.

The news comes one week after an Aurora resident accused Llamas, again, of not actually living in Ward 1.

Resident Ray Hull gave aldermen documents during a June 24 council meeting that he claims proves Llamas was living in Ward 5. Hull first raised the allegation in May 2023.

The allegations also have been presented to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, who has confirmed she is investigating.

Hull and Alderman-At-Large John Laesch have alleged that Llamas, who listed his address at 960 N. Lincoln Ave., has instead been living on Verona Ridge Drive.

County property records indicate Llamas and his wife bought the Verona Ridge property in March 2023. Llamas was elected to his second term in April 2023.

Llamas denied the allegations when the Daily Herald asked about them in May 2023.

“I did indeed purchase a property in Ward 5. I also purchased a property in Ward 6 in January of 2021. And I plan to continue purchasing properties and investing in the city of Aurora,” Llamas wrote in response to an emailed question. “I did not sell my house in Ward 1. I have not moved out of Ward 1.”

He owns the Lincoln property with a Mary Llamas.

Hull said he has documents showing that when Llamas filed an application for a homestead exemption on the Verona property, he checked a box indicating the property is his primary residence. The current property tax bill shows it is getting an $8,000 homestead exemption.

