Ex-employee at Cook County tax appeal agency sues commissioner

Samantha Steele

A former employee at the Cook County Board of Review filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against Commissioner Samantha Steele and her chief of staff.

The suit filed late last week claims the ex-employee, Frank Calabrese, was fired in May in retaliation for seeking guidance from the board of review’s attorney and speaking with the county’s inspector general, who is investigating Steele and her chief of staff Dan Balanoff.

The lawsuit “asserts that Calabrese's employment was terminated without just cause or due process following his refusal to comply with Commissioner Steele’s directives, which he deemed unethical and unlawful,” a news release from Calabrese’s attorney Matthew Custardo stated.

Steele did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Calabrese worked under Steele as an appeals analyst and communications coordinator.

In recent months, Steele has come under fire from the other two board of review commissioners, Larry Rogers Jr. and George Cardenas, for disclosing details about how the agency had handled a property tax appeal by the Chicago Bears regarding the former Arlington International Racecourse site.

Steele said the three commissioners had agreed on one value, but then the other two decided to lower the property’s value — and thus its property tax burden — even further.

In his suit, Calabrese said he approached the board’s attorney about concerns he had regarding Steele’s desire to consult with the Cook County Board about the board of review’s actions relating to the Bears’ tax appeal and faced “Steele’s disapproval” for doing so.

“Commissioner Steele’s actions regarding the Chicago Bears’ tax appeal appeared to prioritize her own political profile and vanity over adherence to board of review protocols,” said Calabrese in the release. “After I raised concerns, retaliation followed swiftly.”

Calabrese said he also faced the ire of Steele and Balanoff after he was interviewed twice by investigators from the county’s Office of the Independent Inspector General “regarding its investigations into” the pair.

According to the suit, Calabrese was terminated a month after meeting with investigators a second time and refusing to disclose to Steele and Balanoff what had been discussed.

The suit seeks compensatory damages for lost wages and Calabrese said he wants his job back as well.