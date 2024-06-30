Bolingbrook man injured in Naperville shooting

Naperville police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that injured a Bolingbrook man.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Watkins Lane about 5:12 a.m. for a report of a gunshot. The caller reported that three people were arguing in a parking lot before a gunshot was heard and the three people fled on foot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence that a person had been shot. They later learned that a Bolingbrook man took himself to an area hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An early investigation indicates the fight was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (630) 548-2955 or email napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.